IKS announces acquisition of Nasdaq-listed TruBridge Inc.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Inc. (IKS), the U.S. subsidiary of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health), announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG) (TruBridge), a prominent provider of healthcare technology solutions for rural and community hospitals. This proposed strategic acquisition underscores a commitment to broaden access to high-quality care and support the clinicians and hospitals that serve communities across the United States.

By bringing together IKS Health's comprehensive care enablement capabilities that serve a range of healthcare organizations with TruBridge's deep expertise in supporting rural and community hospitals through revenue cycle management and electronic health record (EHR) solutions, the combined healthcare technology company is expected to strengthen local healthcare systems, and enable patients to receive essential care closer to home while also enhancing care delivery across the ambulatory and acute care continuum.

Post closing, the combined company will deliver continuous improvement and connected workflows to the core of rural healthcare and to medical groups overall, combining agentic artificial intelligence (AI) with human-in-the-loop expertise to proactively address complex operational challenges. As the platform incorporates a broader range of clinical and financial data, it is designed to become increasingly intelligent and efficient. This growing intelligence, reinforced by human insight, is anticipated to ensure community hospitals and medical groups have the financial resilience and advanced support needed to focus on the health of their patients.