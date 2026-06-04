IL&FS Investment Managers consolidated net profit declines 81.92% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 364.51% to Rs 35.21 croreNet profit of IL&FS Investment Managers declined 81.92% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 364.51% to Rs 35.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 70.65% to Rs 3.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 88.82% to Rs 54.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35.217.58 365 54.9129.08 89 OPM %10.7416.49 --2.77-9.59 - PBDT6.458.70 -26 9.1014.77 -38 PBT6.408.64 -26 8.9014.52 -39 NP2.2212.28 -82 3.8613.15 -71
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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST