Thursday, June 04, 2026 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IL&FS Investment Managers consolidated net profit declines 81.92% in the March 2026 quarter

IL&FS Investment Managers consolidated net profit declines 81.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 364.51% to Rs 35.21 crore

Net profit of IL&FS Investment Managers declined 81.92% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 364.51% to Rs 35.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.65% to Rs 3.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 88.82% to Rs 54.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35.217.58 365 54.9129.08 89 OPM %10.7416.49 --2.77-9.59 - PBDT6.458.70 -26 9.1014.77 -38 PBT6.408.64 -26 8.9014.52 -39 NP2.2212.28 -82 3.8613.15 -71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ceigall India to divest Ceigall Malout Abohar Sadhuwali Highways

Ceigall India to divest Ceigall Malout Abohar Sadhuwali Highways

Satin Creditcare Network raises Rs 100 cr via convertible warrants

Satin Creditcare Network raises Rs 100 cr via convertible warrants

Nifty trades below 23,400 level; European mrkt decline

Nifty trades below 23,400 level; European mrkt decline

EUR/USD under stress, lingers just above 1.1600 mark

EUR/USD under stress, lingers just above 1.1600 mark

PM Modi to Inaugurate Rs 22,000 Cr Projects in Gujarat & Daman including ESIC Hospital & NAMO Airport Terminal

PM Modi to Inaugurate Rs 22,000 Cr Projects in Gujarat & Daman including ESIC Hospital & NAMO Airport Terminal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCMR Green Technology IPOGold-Silver Price TodayVodafone Idea Share TargetDelhi yellow AlertJumped Deposit ScamTechnology NewsPersonal Finance