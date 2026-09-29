Imagicaa allots 2.34 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Imagicaaworld Entertainment announced that its board has approved the allotment of 2,34,82,500 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each, at an issue price of Rs. 73.50 per equity share, pursuant to the conversion of convertible warrants originally allotted on a preferential basis in March 2025.

The company had allotted 2,34,82,500 convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs. 73.50 per warrant to the promoter and identified non-promoter investors, with 25% of the consideration received upfront at the time of allotment. The company has now received the balance 75% subscription amount of Rs. 129.45 crore, resulting in full conversion of the warrants, with no warrants remaining outstanding.