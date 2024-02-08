Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 38.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 6.18% to Rs 67.56 crore

Net profit of Imagicaaworld Entertainment declined 38.20% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.18% to Rs 67.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 72.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.67.5672.0137.2640.5230.8029.8812.726.994.326.99