Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 38.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 6.18% to Rs 67.56 croreNet profit of Imagicaaworld Entertainment declined 38.20% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.18% to Rs 67.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 72.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales67.5672.01 -6 OPM %37.2640.52 -PBDT30.8029.88 3 PBT12.726.99 82 NP4.326.99 -38
