Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 97.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.69% to Rs 91.86 crore

Net profit of Imagicaaworld Entertainment declined 97.46% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.69% to Rs 91.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.17% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.87% to Rs 373.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 410.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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