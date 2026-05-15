Friday, May 15, 2026 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 97.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 97.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales decline 2.69% to Rs 91.86 crore

Net profit of Imagicaaworld Entertainment declined 97.46% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.69% to Rs 91.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.17% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.87% to Rs 373.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 410.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales91.8694.40 -3 373.85410.22 -9 OPM %32.9742.86 -31.0342.77 - PBDT26.3638.65 -32 106.39173.93 -39 PBT2.2415.66 -86 8.3784.84 -90 NP0.4015.73 -97 0.6477.17 -99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 86.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 86.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 77.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 77.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Surbhi Industries standalone net profit rises 66.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Surbhi Industries standalone net profit rises 66.04% in the March 2026 quarter

WPIL's South African subsidiary bags water project valued at Rs 1,172 cr

WPIL's South African subsidiary bags water project valued at Rs 1,172 cr

ITC Hotels consolidated net profit rises 22.96% in the March 2026 quarter

ITC Hotels consolidated net profit rises 22.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance