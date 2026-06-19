Imagicaaworld Entertainment slips after temporary shutting operations of Khopoli Park

Imagicaaworld Entertainment fell 2.14% to Rs 44.90 after the company announced temporarily closure of operations of Imagicaa Water Park located Khopoli.

In a regulatory filing made post market hours yesterday, the company stated that it is in receipt of communication from the Irrigation Department, Government of Maharashtra, directing the company to refrain from utilizing water from the dams, highlighting low water levels in the dams in surrounding region, considering the prevailing El Nino effect.

Considering the same, the management shall be temporarily closing the operation of Imagicaa Water Park located at Khopoli, Taluka Khalapur, District Raigad, Maharashtra w.e.f 19 June 2026 until the water situation improves.

The company said that it is in the process of ascertaining the loss/damage since the timeline is unknown. The loss could be non material, in case of early resumption of operations.

"The company will closely track the developments and would update on the resumption of operations of said Water Park at Khopoli, Imagicaaworld Entertainment said in a statement.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment owns and operates India's leading theme and water parks, including Imagicaa, WetnJoy, Sai Teerth, and Aqua Imagicaa at various locations.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 97.46% to Rs 0.40 crore on a 2.69% fall in revenue to Rs 91.86 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

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