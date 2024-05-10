Imagicaaworld launches 6 new rides at Imagicaa Water Park, Khopoli

-Thunder Bay (Marquee Ride) ExhilaraƟng, Four-person tube slide, First of its kind in India
- Crusader (Marquee Ride) - AcƟon-packed, Two-person tube slide
- Twin Twister ExciƟng, One-person body slide
- Blizzard Adventurous, Two-Person tube slide
- Crazy Fall Thrilling, One-person body slide
- Storm Surge Intense, One-person body slide
This expansion will raise the water park's daily footfall capacity by ~30%, enabling the Company to accommodate a larger audience on peak days and meet the growing demand for immersive leisure activities.
The addition of new rides to the water park will inject a fresh sense of excitement and novelty into the park, perfectly aimed to coincide with the summer season.
The total capital expenditure for the addition of these rides amounted to ~Rs 12 crore, reaffirming Imagicaaworld Entertainment's continuous investment in enhancing its attractions and facilities.
