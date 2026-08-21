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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IMD expects continued strengthening of El Nino conditions throughout remaining period of Southwest Monsoon season

IMD expects continued strengthening of El Nino conditions throughout remaining period of Southwest Monsoon season

Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
India Meteorological Department or IMD has stated that moderate El Nino conditions currently prevail over the equatorial Pacific Ocean, with sea surface temperature (SST) anomalies remaining above normal across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. These conditions are expected to strengthen further during the Southwest Monsoon season. Forecasts from the Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecast System (MMCFS) also indicate a continued strengthening of El Nino conditions throughout the remaining period of Southwest Monsoon season. It noted that during week ending 19 August, rainfall was 16% below Long Period Average (LPA) over the country as a whole. It noted that cumulatively from 1 June to 19 August 2026, the country as a whole had rainfall under the normal category, i.e., -13% of LPA. It noted that for East and Northwest India, the rainfall was 25% below LPA. For South Peninsula, it was down 22% while for Northwest India, is recorded a drop of 10% compared to LPA. It was down 1% compared to LPA in Central India.

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST