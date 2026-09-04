IMD highlights continued strengthening of El Nino conditions throughout remaining Southwest Monsoon season

India Meteorological Department or IMD has stated in a latest update that moderate El Nino conditions currently prevail over the equatorial Pacific Ocean, with sea surface temperature (SST) anomalies remaining above normal across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. These conditions are expected to strengthen further during the Southwest Monsoon season. Forecasts from the Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecast System (MMCFS) also indicate a continued strengthening of El Nino conditions throughout the remaining period of Southwest Monsoon season.

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