IMEC Services standalone net profit declines 68.58% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 99.96% to Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of IMEC Services declined 68.58% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 99.96% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 75.57% to Rs 6.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 99.18% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.0124.87 -100 0.2328.22 -99 OPM %-8100.0097.35 --1017.3988.34 - PBDT-0.7224.52 PL -2.1025.46 PL PBT-0.7324.51 PL -2.1425.42 PL NP7.7024.51 -69 6.2125.42 -76
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:30 AM IST