Monday, August 10, 2026 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchMolbio Diagnostics IPOQ1 Results TodayStocks to buyDhoot Transmission IPOAmarnath Yatra suspendedQuit India Movement AnniversaryOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IMP Powers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the June 2026 quarter

IMP Powers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 2167.84% to Rs 38.78 crore

Net Loss of IMP Powers reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2167.84% to Rs 38.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales38.781.71 2168 OPM %-2.81-47.37 -PBDT0.31-0.92 LP PBT-0.78-2.00 61 NP-0.77-2.00 62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 64.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 64.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.74% in the June 2026 quarter

B & A reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

B & A reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Windsor Machines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Windsor Machines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:06 AM IST