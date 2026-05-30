Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.01% to Rs 10.47 crore

Net profit of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.01% to Rs 10.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.65% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.25% to Rs 46.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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