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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

Sales decline 6.01% to Rs 10.47 crore

Net profit of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.01% to Rs 10.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.65% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.25% to Rs 46.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.4711.14 -6 46.7642.80 9 OPM %11.462.87 -7.9610.28 - PBDT1.08-0.02 LP 2.853.70 -23 PBT0.41-0.68 LP 0.181.06 -83 NP0.41-0.70 LP 0.180.71 -75

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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