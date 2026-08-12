Inani Marbles & Industries standalone net profit declines 17.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 29.72% to Rs 10.50 crore

Net profit of Inani Marbles & Industries declined 17.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.72% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.5014.948.197.560.790.890.140.230.140.17

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