Wednesday, August 12, 2026 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchArdee Industries IPOStocks to BuySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inani Marbles & Industries standalone net profit declines 17.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Inani Marbles & Industries standalone net profit declines 17.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 29.72% to Rs 10.50 crore

Net profit of Inani Marbles & Industries declined 17.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.72% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.5014.94 -30 OPM %8.197.56 -PBDT0.790.89 -11 PBT0.140.23 -39 NP0.140.17 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Contil India standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Contil India standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Pasupati Fincap reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Pasupati Fincap reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 4.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 4.55% in the June 2026 quarter

National Plastic Industries standalone net profit declines 26.74% in the June 2026 quarter

National Plastic Industries standalone net profit declines 26.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST