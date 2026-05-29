Inani Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 0.30 crore

Inani Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.96% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.03% to Rs 1.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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