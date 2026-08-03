Monday, August 03, 2026 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market Highlights TodayBank Holiday in August 2026Bankipur Bypoll 2026 UpdatesBharti Airtel Q1 PreviewRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallySensex TodayMV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Incon Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Incon Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Incon Engineers reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales00.20 -100 OPM %0-30.00 -PBDT-0.14-0.04 -250 PBT-0.14-0.04 -250 NP-0.14-0.04 -250

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Atul Auto gains after reporting 40% YoY growth in July 2026 sales

Atul Auto gains after reporting 40% YoY growth in July 2026 sales

One Mobikwik Systems ends higher after recording net profit of Rs 7.6 crore in Q1

One Mobikwik Systems ends higher after recording net profit of Rs 7.6 crore in Q1

Nifty August futures trade at discount

Nifty August futures trade at discount

Sensex settles 544 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,750

Sensex settles 544 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,750

Nikkei index slides 1% as markets eye Yen

Nikkei index slides 1% as markets eye Yen

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:50 PM IST