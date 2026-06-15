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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 50.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 50.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 29.86% to Rs 700.09 crore

Net profit of Incred Financial Services rose 50.43% to Rs 132.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.86% to Rs 700.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 539.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.27% to Rs 443.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 372.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.02% to Rs 2546.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1871.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales700.09539.13 30 2546.201871.97 36 OPM %61.9156.63 -59.7860.70 - PBDT185.96125.02 49 619.80519.35 19 PBT181.44120.04 51 601.19501.33 20 NP132.3587.98 50 443.90372.17 19

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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