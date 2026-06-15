Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 50.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.86% to Rs 700.09 crore

Net profit of Incred Financial Services rose 50.43% to Rs 132.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.86% to Rs 700.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 539.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.27% to Rs 443.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 372.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.02% to Rs 2546.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1871.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

700.09539.132546.201871.9761.9156.6359.7860.70185.96125.02619.80519.35181.44120.04601.19501.33132.3587.98443.90372.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News