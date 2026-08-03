Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 82.33% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 30.97% to Rs 759.17 croreNet profit of Incred Financial Services rose 82.33% to Rs 171.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.97% to Rs 759.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 579.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales759.17579.66 31 OPM %66.0257.68 -PBDT234.04131.32 78 PBT229.48126.70 81 NP171.6894.16 82
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:55 PM IST