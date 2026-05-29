Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 93.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.82% to Rs 169.79 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories declined 93.20% to Rs 15.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 222.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.82% to Rs 169.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 138.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.46% to Rs 41.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 250.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.17% to Rs 641.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 561.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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