Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 93.20% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.82% to Rs 169.79 croreNet profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories declined 93.20% to Rs 15.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 222.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.82% to Rs 169.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 138.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 83.46% to Rs 41.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 250.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.17% to Rs 641.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 561.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales169.79138.24 23 641.29561.71 14 OPM %12.11-6.66 -7.03-3.45 - PBDT25.2222.02 15 90.6659.08 53 PBT17.1114.58 17 60.0634.60 74 NP15.11222.27 -93 41.42250.48 -83
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:42 AM IST