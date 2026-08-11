Ind-Swift Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 181.41% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 25.35% to Rs 191.45 croreNet profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories rose 181.41% to Rs 24.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.35% to Rs 191.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 152.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales191.45152.73 25 OPM %17.472.36 -PBDT40.3817.03 137 PBT32.8010.35 217 NP24.688.77 181
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:17 AM IST