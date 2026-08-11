Ind-Swift Laboratories surges after Q1 PAT zooms 183% YoY

Ind-Swift Laboratories surged 18.19% to Rs 280.40 after reporting strong financial performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit jumped 183.5% YoY and 28.9% QoQ to Rs 24.86 crore in Q1 FY27.

Net sales rose 25.3% YoY and 12.8% QoQ to Rs 191.45 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 32.56 crore in Q1 FY27, up 214.3% YoY and 172.2% QoQ.

On the cost front, total expenses increased 6.3% YoY and 5.3% QoQ to Rs 165.60 crore. Raw material consumption rose 25.0% YoY to Rs 81.76 crore. Employee expenses increased 21.6% YoY to Rs 39.56 crore. Interest costs declined 38.3% YoY to Rs 0.71 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses increased 13.5% YoY to Rs 7.58 crore.

Other income declined 47.5% YoY to Rs 7.65 crore but jumped 244.6% QoQ.

Meanwhile, the board approved the sale of around 40 bighas, or approximately 10 acres, of land at Village Behra, Derabassi, Punjab, for Rs 17.50 crore. The land, which was earlier purchased for setting up a manufacturing facility, is being sold after being found unsuitable for a finished dosages facility under applicable international regulatory and registration requirements. The transaction is proposed to be completed within nine months, subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement.

Ind-Swift Laboratories is engaged in the pharmaceutical business. It manufactures a wide range of formulations, including tablets, capsules, ointments, injectables, liquids and dry syrups.

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