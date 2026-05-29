Indag Rubber consolidated net profit rises 150.47% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 10.39% to Rs 60.79 croreNet profit of Indag Rubber rose 150.47% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.39% to Rs 60.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.90% to Rs 10.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.09% to Rs 214.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 228.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales60.7955.07 10 214.51228.42 -6 OPM %4.33-0.53 -4.070.77 - PBDT4.442.19 103 17.8912.57 42 PBT2.860.53 440 11.135.96 87 NP2.681.07 150 10.186.53 56
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:44 AM IST