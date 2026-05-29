Indag Rubber consolidated net profit rises 150.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.39% to Rs 60.79 crore

Net profit of Indag Rubber rose 150.47% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.39% to Rs 60.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.90% to Rs 10.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.09% to Rs 214.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 228.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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