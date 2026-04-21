Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit rises 6.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.92% to Rs 5.89 crore

Net profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services rose 6.14% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.92% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.84% to Rs 7.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.24% to Rs 25.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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