Indef Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 2.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.22% to Rs 34.46 crore

Net profit of Indef Manufacturing declined 2.65% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.22% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.34.4639.71-2.849.347.698.916.287.575.505.65

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