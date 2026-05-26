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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indef Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 32.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Indef Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 32.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 28.43% to Rs 68.04 crore

Net profit of Indef Manufacturing declined 32.68% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.43% to Rs 68.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.83% to Rs 23.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.27% to Rs 207.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales68.0452.98 28 207.69178.63 16 OPM %13.4820.16 -11.2117.12 - PBDT4.7014.88 -68 31.0847.12 -34 PBT2.4313.59 -82 24.6141.95 -41 NP6.8210.13 -33 23.6334.16 -31

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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