Indegene consolidated net profit declines 0.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.73% to Rs 1063.10 crore

Net profit of Indegene declined 0.17% to Rs 116.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 116.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.73% to Rs 1063.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 760.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1063.10760.8016.3920.41196.80173.70152.70152.10116.20116.40

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