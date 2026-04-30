Indegene consolidated net profit declines 32.23% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 32.80% to Rs 1003.40 croreNet profit of Indegene declined 32.23% to Rs 79.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.80% to Rs 1003.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 755.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.38% to Rs 401.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 406.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.64% to Rs 3510.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2839.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1003.40755.60 33 3510.502839.30 24 OPM %16.3019.52 -17.6318.82 - PBDT167.20170.00 -2 671.70619.50 8 PBT125.40149.30 -16 545.30539.30 1 NP79.70117.60 -32 401.10406.70 -1
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST