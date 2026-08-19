Indegene's US arm settles TCPA class-action litigation for $4.72 million

Indegene said its wholly owned US subsidiary, Indegene Inc., has substantially concluded settlement negotiations in the TCPA class-action litigation filed by Progressive Health and Rehab Corp.

The case relates to alleged unsolicited fax communications sent in February 2020. The certified class covers approximately 18,851 unique fax numbers and 18,869 transmissions.

The Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) prohibits automated calls or texts to consumers without prior consent, including calls using prerecorded or synthetic voices, and protects numbers listed on the National Do-Not-Call Registry in the US.

When companies violate these rules, affected individuals can reportedly pursue statutory damages ranging from $500 to $1,500 per call or text received.

The proposed settlement provides for a maximum settlement fund of US$4.72 million, calculated at US$250 per eligible claim.

However, the $4.72 million represents the contractual maximum and is not the expected cash outflow.

The actual payment will depend on the number of valid claims submitted and approved under the settlement framework.

The settlement is also subject to execution by the relevant parties and approval by the US District Court for the District of New Jersey.

"The settlement does not constitute an admission of liability by the company or the defendants," Indegene said in a statement.

Indegene is the strategic operating partner to the global life sciences industry, orchestrating commercial, medical, R&D, and safety operations across the product lifecycle.

The company's net profit remained almost flat at Rs 116.2 crore even as revenues rose by 39.7% to Rs 1,063.1 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.66% to currently trade at Rs 563.30 on the BSE.

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