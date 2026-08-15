Saturday, August 15, 2026 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indergiri Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Indergiri Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net Loss of Indergiri Finance reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.270.33 -18 OPM %-162.966.06 -PBDT-0.81-0.34 -138 PBT-0.81-0.34 -138 NP-0.73-0.34 -115

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products standalone net profit declines 17.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products standalone net profit declines 17.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit rises 98.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit rises 98.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Blue Chip India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Blue Chip India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 3.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 3.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Popees Baby Care India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.63 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Popees Baby Care India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.63 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:53 AM IST