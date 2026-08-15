Indergiri Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 0.27 croreNet Loss of Indergiri Finance reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.270.33 -18 OPM %-162.966.06 -PBDT-0.81-0.34 -138 PBT-0.81-0.34 -138 NP-0.73-0.34 -115
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:53 AM IST