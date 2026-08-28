Index of industrial production grows at 6.7% in Jul-26, mining sector contracts

Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data showed that the IIP growth rate for the month of July 2026 is 6.7 percent which was 7.3 percent (Quick Estimate) in the month of June 2026. The growth rates of the sectors, Mining & Quarrying, Manufacturing, Electricity & Gas Supply and Water Supply, Sewerage & Waste Management for the month of July 2026 are (-) 0.9 percent, 7.3 percent, 8.7 percent and 7.4 percent respectively. The Quick Estimate of IIP stands at 124.8 against 117.0 in July 2025.

Within the Manufacturing sector, 19 out of 23 industry groups have recorded a positive growth in July 2026 over July 2025. The top three positive contributors for the month of July 2026 are - "Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers" (22.2%), "Manufacture of electrical equipment" (28.3%), and "Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c." (12.1%).

The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per Use-Based Classification in July 2026 over July 2025 are 4.1 percent in Primary Goods, 16.1 percent in Capital Goods, 10.0 percent in Intermediate Goods, 6.9 percent in Infrastructure/ Construction Goods, 10.5 percent in Consumer durables and (-)1.0 percent in Consumer non-durables. Based on Use-Based Classification, top three positive contributors to the growth of IIP for the month of July 2026 are Intermediate Goods, Capital Goods and Primary goods.

The index stood unchanged on a monthly basis in July.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News