Index of industrial production marks a rise of 4.9% in Apr-26

Indias factory output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose 4.9 percent in April 2026--up from 3.2 percent in last monthprimarily driven by manufacturing activity, data released by statistics ministry showed today. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has revised the base year of the All India Index of Industrial Production (IIP) from 201112 to 202223 with the objective of making the index more representative of the current structure and dynamics of the industrial sector. The revised series incorporates an updated item basket, a revised weighting structure, and enhanced sectoral coverage to better capture recent developments in industrial activity across the economy. The growth rates of the Four sectors, Mining & Quarrying, Manufacturing, Electricity & Gas Supply and Water Supply, Sewerage & Waste Management for the month of April 2026 are (-)5.1 percent, 6.2 percent, 4.9 percent and 6.6 percent respectively. The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per Use-Based Classification in April 2026 over April 2025 are 0.8 percent in Primary Goods, 16.0 percent in Capital Goods, 7.7 percent in Intermediate Goods, 7.1 percent in Infrastructure/ Construction Goods, 4.3 percent in Consumer durables and 2.8 percent in Consumer non-durables.

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