Index of industrial production up 4.1% in FY26

The Quick Estimate of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) showed that the IIP growth rate for the month of March 2026 stood at 4.1 percent on year ago basis compared to 5.2 percent (Quick Estimate) in the month of February 2026. This was the lowest growth in five-months. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of March 2026 are 5.5 percent, 4.3 percent and 0.8 percent respectively. Within the manufacturing sector, 14 out of 23 industry groups at NIC 2 digit-level have recorded a positive growth in March 2026 over March 2025. The top three positive contributors for the month of March 2026 are Manufacture of basic metals (8.6%), Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (18.1%) and Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. (11.2%). The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per Use-based classification in March 2026 over March 2025 are 2.2 percent in Primary goods, 14.6 percent in Capital goods, 3.3 percent in Intermediate goods, 6.7 percent in Infrastructure/ Construction Goods, 5.3 percent in Consumer durables and 1.1 percent in Consumer non-durables. Based on use-based classification, top three positive contributors to the growth of IIP for the month of March 2026 are Infrastructure/ construction goods, Capital goods and Primary goods. Further data showed that in FY26, IIP growth came in at 4.1% compared to 4% in previous fiscal year.