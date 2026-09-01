Index of Services Production data shows 8 out of 19 sub-sectors recorded double-digit growth in Jun-26
Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation released the Index of Services Production (ISP) for the month of June 2026 in respect of 19 sub-sectors, with base year 202425. It noted that 8 out of the 19 sub-sectors recorded double-digit growth in June, 2026 as compared to June, 2025 while 18 out of the 19 sub-sectors recorded positive growth in June, 2026. Top sub-sectors reporting strong growth in June, 2026 were Real Estate (24.7%), Retail Trade (18.0%), Wholesale Trade (15.1%), Administrative and Support Services (14.4%), IT and Computer Related Services (13.5%).
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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 12:50 PM IST