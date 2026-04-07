India achieves highest-ever annual wind energy capacity addition of 6.05 GW in 2025-26

India has achieved the highest-ever annual wind energy capacity addition of 6.05 GW in 202526, taking cumulative installed capacity to over 56 GW, the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy said on Monday. According to a ministry statement, this also represents an increase of nearly 46% over the capacity in FY 202425 marking a decisive acceleration in India's onshore wind deployment trajectory. With this addition, India's cumulative installed wind power capacity has crossed 56 GW. This milestone reflects renewed momentum in the sector driven by improved policy clarity, transmission readiness, competitive tariff discovery, and a strong project pipeline.

This milestone achievement is the result of sustained policy support, improved project execution, and greater pipeline maturity across key wind states. States such as Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have been the primary contributors to capacity addition during the year, underpinned by a growing pipeline of wind-solar hybrid projects and the progressive roll-out of green energy open access.

Indias wind energy sector has grown steadily making India one of the leading wind energy markets globally. Government has taken several initiatives to promote the sector including Concessional Custom Duty on certain components and raw materials used in manufacturing of wind turbines, graded Waiver of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges till June, 2028, competitive bidding mechanisms, separate Wind Renewable Consumption Obligation (RCO) frameworks, technical support from National Institute of Wind Energy. The record addition significantly strengthens Indias renewable energy portfolio and contributes towards achieving the national target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030.