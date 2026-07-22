Wednesday, July 22, 2026 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India aims at 10% share in global merchandise exports by 2047: WTO report

India aims at 10% share in global merchandise exports by 2047: WTO report

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

India is aiming to increase its share of global merchandise exports from about 1.8 per cent in 2024 to around 10 per cent by 2047, according to a World Trade Organisation (WTO) report. Export promotion is also emphasized in the Viksit Bharat vision, intended to help India sustain high long-term growth and boost competitiveness, it noted. To promote exports, India maintained various duty exemption, remission, and rebate schemes. India widened the geographical reach and depth of its regional trading agreements (RTAs). RTAs entered into force with Australia, the European Free Trade Area, Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates. It also signed other agreements with Oman and the United Kingdom. India has also continued to liberalize its foreign direct investment (FDI) policy since 2021. Sectoral caps have been raised or removed and entry conditions eased for foreign investment in civil nuclear energy, defence, insurance, petroleum and natural gas, telecommunications and the space sector.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Government Launches Key Initiatives to Diversify India's Export Markets Amid Global Shifts

Government Launches Key Initiatives to Diversify India's Export Markets Amid Global Shifts

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth weak

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth weak

India's PLI Scheme Drives Rs 2.40 Lakh Cr Investment and Boosts Cumulative Exports to Rs 15.2 Lakh Cr

India's PLI Scheme Drives Rs 2.40 Lakh Cr Investment and Boosts Cumulative Exports to Rs 15.2 Lakh Cr

Rajesh Power Services secures Rs 41 crore PGVCL order for 11 kV MVCC project

Rajesh Power Services secures Rs 41 crore PGVCL order for 11 kV MVCC project

Sunteck Realty slips after Q1 PAT slides 34% QoQ to Rs 42 cr

Sunteck Realty slips after Q1 PAT slides 34% QoQ to Rs 42 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty PharmaQ1 Results TodayBandhan Bank Share CrashSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026Bharat Coking Coal Share CrashWhy Stock Market Crash TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance