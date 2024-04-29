India allows export of 99150 MT of onion to six neighbouring countries

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Government has allowed export of 99,150 MT of onion to six neighbouring countries of Bangladesh, UAE, Bhutan, Bahrain, Mauritius and Sri Lanka. Onion export prohibition has been imposed to ensure adequate domestic availability against the backdrop of estimated lower Kharif and Rabi crops in 2023-24 as compared to previous year and increase demand in international market. The National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), the agency for export of onion to these countries, sourced the domestic onions to be exported through e-platform at L1 prices and supplied to the agency or agencies nominated by the government of the destination country at the negotiated rate on 100% advance payment basis.