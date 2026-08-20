India and Japan agree to deepen defence technology partnership

The India-Japan Defence Ministers discussed on deepening maritime security, Make in India defence technology, and expanding strategic trust. Both Ministers signed a Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation. The Defence Minister said, India-Japan relationship is rooted in shared democratic values, mutual respect and a long-standing civilisational connect. He said, both nations will celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations next year. Mr Singh highlighted that the maritime lifelines are facing growing vulnerabilities and the efforts to ensure freedom of navigation, overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce are not just an economic necessity but a strategic imperative. He said, the security of the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean is deeply interlinked. The Minister said, a close alignment between Indias MAHASAGAR vision and Japans Free and Open Indo-Pacific Initiative is more important now than ever before.

Recalling the Japan-India Joint Statement issued by the leaders of the two countries in July this year, the two Ministers affirmed their commitment, under their leadership, to further deepen defence cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific. The two Ministers affirmed that they would strengthen coordination between both sides for the protection of Sea Lines of Communications through mutual visits by naval ships and units, joint exercises, personnel and Subject Matter Expert exchanges and logistical support including use of ports, maintenance and repair facilities. The two Ministers welcomed the steady expansion and deepening of bilateral exercises conducted by Japan and India, including the Japan-India Army exercise Dharma Guardian and the Japan-India Maritime Exercise JAIMEX. They also welcomed the steady progress in coordination for the Japan-India Air Force exercise Veer Guardian 26, scheduled to be held this year.

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