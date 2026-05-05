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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India and Japan deepen cooperation in health

India and Japan deepen cooperation in health

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
The 3rd Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) on Healthcare between India and Japan was held today. The meeting was co-chaired by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda and Kimi Onoda, Minister in charge of Healthcare Policy, Japan. It was noted that the Joint Committee Meeting, held under the India-Japan Memorandum of Cooperation, has served as an important platform for advancing this partnership through regular dialogue and deeper mutual understanding, and expressed confidence that the deliberations would be constructive and forward-looking. Union Minister Nadda underscored that the meeting reflects the shared commitment of both countries to deepen collaboration and foster new partnerships in the health sector. He noted that India-Japan cooperation in healthcare is guided by the Memorandum of Cooperation in Healthcare and Wellness, and a shared vision of strengthening health systems, improving accessibility and promoting innovation for better health outcomes.

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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