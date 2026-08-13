India and the Southern African Customs Union sign Terms of Reference towards a Preferential Trade Agreement

India and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) today signed the Terms of Reference (ToR) for negotiations towards a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between India and SACU at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi. The signing marks an important step towards strengthening trade and economic engagement between India and the SACU Member States. Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal called for a balanced, fair and equitable trade agreement between India and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), emphasising that the partnership can help diversify markets and create opportunities for both sides to prosper. Goyal said India can play an important role in supplying affordable medicines and supporting the development of new talent in the IT sector in the SACU region. The Minister stated that Indias engagement with Southern Africa is rooted in a longstanding partnership of equals and extends well beyond trade. He recalled that Southern Africa occupies a special place in Indias national memory, noting that Indias relationship with Southern Africa did not begin with commerce. It began with conscience. Recalling Mahatma Gandhi, he also highlighted Indias support for the peoples of Southern Africa in their struggle against apartheid.

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