India auto retail hits record high in FY26 with strong March finish

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) reported that FY 2025-26 was a record year for Indias auto retail industry, with total sales reaching 2.96 crore units, up 13.30% year-on-year. Growth was broad-based, supported by improved affordability, strong rural demand, and a wider range of vehicle options across segments.

2Ws led the market with over 2.14 crore units sold, growing 13.40% and returning to pre-Covid levels. PVs crossed the 47 lakh mark for the first time, rising 13.00%, driven by strong demand for SUVs and new model launches. CVs also posted a strong performance, crossing 10 lakh units with 11.74% growth, supported by infrastructure activity and freight demand.

3Ws continued their steady momentum, growing 11.68% during the year, with electric vehicles accounting for more than 60% of total sales, reflecting a clear shift towards cleaner mobility. Tractors emerged as the standout segment, crossing 10 lakh units with 18.95% growth, backed by a good monsoon and strong farm income. However, construction equipment declined 11.70% due to project delays and a high base.

March 2026 provided a strong finish to the year, with total retail sales reaching a record 26.92 lakh units, up 25.28% year-on-year, driven by healthy consumer demand and improved conversions at dealerships.

2Ws rose 28.68% to 19.51 lakh units, while PVs increased 21.48% to 4.40 lakh units. CVs grew 15.12% to 1.02 lakh units, with growth seen across sub-segments. 3Ws also recorded robust growth during the month, continuing their upward trend supported by rising EV adoption.

Overall, the strong March performance reflects sustained demand across both urban and rural markets, capping a landmark year for the auto retail sector.