India auto retail records best-ever July across all vehicle segments

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, July 2026 became a landmark month for India's automobile retail industry, with every vehicle category recording its highest-ever July sales. Retail sales of 2Ws, 3Ws, CVs, PVs, Tractors and Wheeled Construction Equipment (WCE) all reached new July highs.

Overall vehicle retail sales stood at 25,91,138 units, growing 25.89% annually, while remaining almost unchanged compared to June, down just 0.16% monthly.

2Ws retail sales reached 18,18,289 units, up 28.25% annually, making it the first time July sales crossed the 18-lakh mark. Sales were 1.26% lower monthly.

CVs retail sales touched 99,666 units, rising 24.04% annually and 4.94% monthly, marking the category's best-ever July and bringing sales close to the one-lakh milestone.

PVs retail sales stood at 4,16,555 units, up 19.13% annually, crossing the 4-lakh mark in July for the first time. Sales were 1.68% lower monthly. Rural demand remained stronger, with PV sales growing 24.72% annually, compared to 15.76% growth in urban markets.

3Ws retail sales reached 1,33,778 units, growing 16.16% annually, with electric vehicles accounting for 65.08% of total 3W sales.

Tractor retail sales climbed to 1,17,349 units, up 28.10% annually and 12.10% monthly, making it the highest-ever July for the segment. Rural tractor sales grew 28.83% annually and 13.62% monthly.

Total EV retail sales touched a record 3,27,901 units, the highest ever in any month. EV sales in both the 2W and CV segments also reached all-time highs, taking overall EV penetration to around 12.7%, up from 9.6% a year ago.

With the first four months of FY'27 registering 18.27% annual growth, the industry enters the festive season on a strong footing.

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