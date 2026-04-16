India becomes 6th largest economy in 2025, says IMF data

According to the latest data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Indian economy slipped to the sixth position globally in 2025, even as it maintained its status as the fastest-growing major economy. According to IMF estimates, Indias economy is expected to reach $3.92 trillion in 2025, placing it behind the UK at $4 trillion while Japan held the fourth spot at $4.44 trillion. The US continues to top with a GDP of $30.8 trillion, after China at $19.6 trillion and Germany at $4.7 trillion. India had ranked fifth in 2024 with an economy of $3.5 trillion, ahead of the UK at $3.4 trillion. The fall in ranking is mainly attributed to currency depreciation as Indian Rupee has slumped against the US dollar over recent months.