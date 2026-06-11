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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Cements acquires 12.48% stake in FPEL Services

India Cements acquires 12.48% stake in FPEL Services

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
India Cements has entered into energy supply agreement and share subscription and shareholders agreement to acquire 12.48% equity shares of FPEL SERVICES, a company engaged in generation and transmission of renewable energy.

The acquisition is for the purposes of meeting the Company's green energy needs, optimising energy cost and comply with regulatory requirements for captive power consumption under electricity laws.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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