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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Cements Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

India Cements Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Sales rise 4.13% to Rs 1.26 crore

Net loss of India Cements Capital reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.38% to Rs 5.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.261.21 4 5.015.59 -10 OPM %-39.68-3.31 --10.586.80 - PBDT-0.410.09 PL -0.130.81 PL PBT-0.420.07 PL -0.190.74 PL NP-0.390.05 PL -0.450.56 PL

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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