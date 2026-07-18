India Cements reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.52% to Rs 1019.42 crore

Net profit of India Cements reported to Rs 26.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 132.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.52% to Rs 1019.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1024.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1019.421024.7415.288.12133.0265.7261.08-8.3426.85-132.90

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