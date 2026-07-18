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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Cements reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

India Cements reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales decline 0.52% to Rs 1019.42 crore

Net profit of India Cements reported to Rs 26.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 132.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.52% to Rs 1019.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1024.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1019.421024.74 -1 OPM %15.288.12 -PBDT133.0265.72 102 PBT61.08-8.34 LP NP26.85-132.90 LP

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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