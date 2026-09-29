India developing a grading and rating standards benchmark for warehouses and cold-chain facilities with ADB

India is developing a grading and rating standards benchmark for warehouses and cold-chain facilities with the Asian Development Bank, according to Pankaj Kumar, Joint Secretary, DPIIT. Addressing the FICCIs third Logistics, Warehousing and Cold Chain Summit, Kumar said that the government had yet to decide who should regulate the ratings. Options include a government body or self-regulation by industry associations. Graded facilities could gain easier access to incentives and credit. The rating exercise follows two sets of warehouse standards and guidelines that DPIIT released recently. The department is also working with states to bring warehousing and cold chains into state logistics policies. It is helping them prepare city logistics plans that cover warehouses, dark stores and cold storage. He noted further that DPIITs logistics division is also drafting guidelines for multimodal logistics parks (MMLPs). Warehousing and cold chains take up about 70 per cent of the area in MMLPs. The guidelines are expected to promote value-added services such as labelling, packaging, redistribution and digitalisation.

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