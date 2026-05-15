Friday, May 15, 2026 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 25.69% in the March 2026 quarter

India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 25.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 35.77% to Rs 24.29 crore

Net profit of India Finsec rose 25.69% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.77% to Rs 24.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.27% to Rs 15.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 84.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24.2917.89 36 84.1270.68 19 OPM %76.4974.18 -76.3272.50 - PBDT8.666.71 29 32.4826.73 22 PBT7.735.99 29 29.3824.15 22 NP4.113.27 26 15.3811.99 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 38.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 38.96% in the March 2026 quarter

P N Gadgil Jewellers consolidated net profit rises 45.60% in the March 2026 quarter

P N Gadgil Jewellers consolidated net profit rises 45.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Global Health consolidated net profit rises 42.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Global Health consolidated net profit rises 42.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 126.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 126.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 92.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 92.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

PBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayInstagram Instants FeatureIndia Gold PolicySuger Export Ban Hit ShareGold-Silver Price TodayWBCHSE HS 12th Toppers List 2026WhatsApp Incongnito Chat ModeTechnology NewsPersonal Finance