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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 21.54% in the March 2026 quarter

India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 21.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales decline 26.67% to Rs 38.98 crore

Net profit of India Gelatine & Chemicals declined 21.54% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.67% to Rs 38.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.34% to Rs 25.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.47% to Rs 169.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales38.9853.16 -27 169.81198.53 -14 OPM %12.8314.15 -17.2110.66 - PBDT7.179.04 -21 37.1328.15 32 PBT6.037.66 -21 32.6122.65 44 NP4.485.71 -22 25.1017.39 44

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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