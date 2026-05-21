India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 21.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 26.67% to Rs 38.98 crore

Net profit of India Gelatine & Chemicals declined 21.54% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.67% to Rs 38.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.34% to Rs 25.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.47% to Rs 169.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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