India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 14.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.83% to Rs 45.68 crore

Net profit of India Gelatine & Chemicals rose 14.12% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.83% to Rs 45.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.45.6839.1020.6220.1811.779.9810.648.838.087.08

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