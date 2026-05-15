India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 35.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.11% to Rs 976.35 crore

Net profit of India Glycols rose 35.71% to Rs 86.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.11% to Rs 976.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 863.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.78% to Rs 292.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 230.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 4211.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3768.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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