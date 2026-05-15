India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 35.71% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13.11% to Rs 976.35 croreNet profit of India Glycols rose 35.71% to Rs 86.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.11% to Rs 976.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 863.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.78% to Rs 292.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 230.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 4211.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3768.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales976.35863.22 13 4211.413768.26 12 OPM %17.0516.91 -15.4213.56 - PBDT153.69114.38 34 533.42407.52 31 PBT112.4681.79 37 378.04292.32 29 NP86.8864.02 36 292.76230.92 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST