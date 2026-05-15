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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 35.71% in the March 2026 quarter

India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 35.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 13.11% to Rs 976.35 crore

Net profit of India Glycols rose 35.71% to Rs 86.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.11% to Rs 976.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 863.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.78% to Rs 292.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 230.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 4211.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3768.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales976.35863.22 13 4211.413768.26 12 OPM %17.0516.91 -15.4213.56 - PBDT153.69114.38 34 533.42407.52 31 PBT112.4681.79 37 378.04292.32 29 NP86.8864.02 36 292.76230.92 27

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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