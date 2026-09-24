Thursday, September 24, 2026 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Glycols Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

India Glycols Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Avantel Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd and Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2026.

Avantel Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd and Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2026.

India Glycols Ltd spiked 16.63% to Rs 301.2 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46081 shares in the past one month.

 

Avantel Ltd soared 6.06% to Rs 155. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99292 shares in the past one month.

South Indian Bank Ltd surged 5.29% to Rs 49.57. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock market crash

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 1,200 pts, Nifty below 23,100; NSE share price rises 3%

Moneyview IPO nearly fully subscribed on Day 1, brokerages bullish

Moneyview IPO nearly fully subscribed on day 1, brokerages bullish

solar

Navitas Solar to invest ₹10,000 cr in 5 yrs in renewable energy facilities

Reliance Industries, treasury strategy, RBI rate hikes, money market instruments, rupee outlook

Reliance Industries down 2%, at 17-month low; what's making Street nervous?

deeptech startup

India tech funding rises 7% to $10.3 billion in first nine months of 2026

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd rose 4.50% to Rs 707.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27290 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18450 shares in the past one month.

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd spurt 4.49% to Rs 687. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Minda Corporation approves sale of investment in EVQ Point Solutions

Board of Minda Corporation approves sale of investment in EVQ Point Solutions

Benchmarks at the day's low; European markets edge lower

Benchmarks at the day's low; European markets edge lower

Himadri Speciality Chemical announces divestment of stake in step-down subsidiary

Himadri Speciality Chemical announces divestment of stake in step-down subsidiary

Sensex, Nifty tumble over 1%; PSU bank shares decline

Sensex, Nifty tumble over 1%; PSU bank shares decline

Yen slides toward 160, intervention risks resurface

Yen slides toward 160, intervention risks resurface

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchHero MotoCorp Share PriceNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 2:16 PM IST